Kappa Alpha Psi hosting inaugural Men's Health Fair this Saturday

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 14, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Northern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and the Detroit Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi are holding their first Men's Health Fair on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Kappa Detroit Foundation at 6900 Sylvester St, Detroit, MI 48207, in recognition of Men's Health Month.

The event will include screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, as well as community resources and information on the importance of preventative and behavioral health.

