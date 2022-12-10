Watch Now
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor's race

FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Dec 09, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor's race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.

Her lawsuit centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County.

It alleged hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there's no evidence that it's true.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

