Karl's Cabin celebrates grand reopening, bouncing back from fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Karl's Cabin celebrated its grand reopening near Plymouth. The historic venue caught fire in February and has undergone months of restoration from heavy smoke damage.

The restaurant officially reopens to the public Wednesday.

Longtime customer Ed Wendover said he's now cried twice over Karl's Cabin. The first time was in February when he got the news the business caught fire. The restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is a community staple he said his family has been coming to for 60 years.

“Isn’t it amazing. How many restaurants come back from an over $2 million fire?” Wendover said. “I got engaged here. Our wedding party was here. And then my wife’s memorial after she passed was here. So, this has been family events, my mom’s 60th birthday."

This week marks the second time Wendover has shed a tear over the venue. He said they were tears of joy, knowing the place that Johnny Cash once performed at back in 1956 is back open.

“This community has really rallied to support these guys. That’s because the family has always supported the community," he explained.

Wendover is referring to the Poulos family, who’s owned the venue for 42 years.

Co-owner Peter Poulos told 7 Action News, “The room that we’re standing in right now was our former banquet room. We wanted to turn it more into dining for our guests.”

He said the timing of this reopening couldn’t be any better.

“We’ve traditionally been a restaurant where families come out to… they’ve done their family gatherings here over the holidays and we’re excited to open up just in time to have everybody back out and share some memories together," Poulos explained.

Poulos said 95% of his employees returned, including server Mandy Morgan who’s worked there for eight years alongside two of her children.

“It’s like a… Christmas came early for us almost. Like, back together for the holidays. If you had one Christmas wish, it would be to be back in this building together. We get that. So, it’s fun," Morgan said.

Poulos and friends said this is a true rising from the ashes kind of story.

"We had a ton of support from everyone," Poulos said.

Wendover said, “This is as good news story as we get nowadays.”

Karl’s Cabin is open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, and reservations are strongly encouraged.