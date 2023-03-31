'Keep fighting': 2 infections force doctors to remove 7-year-old boy’s legs

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A boy from Grand Blanc is recovering after complications from two infections that forced doctors to remove his legs.

His mom says she wants to share his story and help other parents learn from her mistakes.

Seven-year-old Kaden is leaning on his mom more than ever. On March 3, he had both of his legs amputated. It's a life his mom says she never imagined for her son.

"Maybe in the morning he doesn't feel good and he'll ask me, 'Mom, why did this happen to me? Why did I get so sick?'" Michele Stevenson said.

At the end of last year, Kaden was crushing it in karate and showing off his fancy footwork on the soccer field. Stevenson says around Christmas time, she noticed a change but nothing alarming.

"He really wasn't eating or drinking a lot. Still nothing major to think anything other than a stomach bug or something like that," Stevenson said.

Christmas was on a Sunday and by Tuesday, Kaden had a temperature of 102. She says his legs hurt so bad he couldn't even get out of bed. She also noticed swelling and rashes on his body.

"When the doctor checked him out and he sat down, he looked at me with the most serious look I have ever seen a doctor give and told me my son was really sick," Stevenson said.

Shortly after, Kaden was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids. The doctors told Stevenson he would need to see a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Doctors diagnosed him with influenza A and strep A.

The double infection sent his body into toxic shock and cut blood flow to his legs and hands.

They tried 20 hyperbaric chamber treatments, which help the body heal. They helped restore blood flow to his hands but not his legs.

"That's when the doctor said: 'I am going to be honest with you — he is probably going to have his legs amputated,'" Stevenson said.

Stevenson says it was news she didn't know how process.

"How am I going to tell my son that karate is going to be different, that soccer is going to be different? You got this BMX bike and I don't know when you'll get to ride it," Stevenson said.

"That crushed my soul thinking about what am I going to tell him when he wakes up," she added.

Stevenson is urging other parents to pay close attention to their kids and follow their intuition.

"I should have really looked over his body. I mean, I did look over his leg but at that time, it wasn't swollen. But what else did I miss," Stevenson said.

She says its also important to remember you can lean on others in times of stress.

"Being a single mother, I kind of just jump in and do everything that I have to do for him, myself. Learn to accept help when people want to help you," Stevenson said.

Kaden has already returned to karate in his wheelchair and he's stoked to get fitted for a new pair of legs.

Stevenson keeps him motivated by reminding him anything is possible, even without his two legs.

"I told him you will still be able to do sports, maybe even other sports that you never considered," Stevenson said.

She says some days are harder than others, but Kaden is a strong little boy.

"Being in the intensive care unit, I'd whisper to him, 'Keep fighting. Don't give up.' And he hasn't," Stevenson said.

She says another little boy in the hospital with Kaden has the same infections but didn't make it.

"He'll (Kaden) say, 'Well, I am going to live for him,'" Stevenson said.

Kaden's wounds are still healing but eventually, he'll get fitted for prosthetics. In the meantime, his school is making arrangements so he can return and have the care he needs.