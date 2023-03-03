Keith Appling sentenced to 18 to 40 years in 2021 murder

(WXYZ & ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was sentenced today to 18 to 40 years in prison in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Detroit man.

In February, Appling, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of Clyde Edmonds, 66, county Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

According to the prosecutor's office, a judge sentenced Appling to 18 to 40 years for the second-degree murder charge and two years to be served consecutive for the felony firearm charge.

The Detroit Pershing prep star played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. Appling also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

He was charged in Edmonds' murder in June 2021. Prosecutors said Appling fatally shot Edmonds on May 22, 2021, after the men argued over a handgun. Edmonds was pronounced dead at a hospital. His wife and Appling's mother are first cousins, authorities said.

“What an extremely sad turn of events for a man that once had a promising future. This was a senseless crime, and the fact remains that his victim will never know another day of life,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Appling's co-defendant Natalie Bannister pled guilty to lying to a peace officer and received 1 year and 6 months probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.