Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Uncle Kracker coming to Ford Field this summer

Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 07, 2023
Kenny Chesney is coming back to Detroit for a stadium tour this summer after going on a smaller tour last summer.

The "Sun Goes Down Tour" will come to Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 10 with Zac Brown Band, Megan Marooney and metro Detroit's own Uncle Kracker.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17. This will be Chesney's 12th show at Ford Field. His first was in 2006 on The Road and the Radio Tour.

"Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he’s out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love," Chesney said.

