Kenockee Township man dead after crashing vehicle in icy conditions

KENOCKEE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 37-year-old Kenockee man is dead after crashing their vehicle in icy conditions on Saturday night, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office tells us.

First responders got to the scene around 7:30 p.m., in the area of Kilgore Rd north of Imlay City Rd.

Investigators say that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kilgore when they lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and rolling over into a ditch.

Police tell us the man was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.