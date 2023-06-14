Kerby's Koney Island in Southfield damaged by fire Tuesday night

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Firefighters were battling a fire at Kerby's Koney Island in Southfield Tuesday night. The incident started around 11 p.m. and closed the restaurant for the rest of the night.

At the time it is unclear if anyone was in the restaurant at the time of the fire, but officials have confirmed that no one was injured.

Southfield Fire Chief Christopher Smith says it is too early in the investigation to determine exactly how the fire started, but he says finding a conclusion is underway.

“The fire did seem to be centrally located. Centrally located actually in the roof itself, right where that area is, but we are still trying to determine that," he said.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.