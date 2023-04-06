Kevin Smith, 'Clerks' cast return to Astronomicon 6.5 in June

Director Kevin Smith and much of the cast from the "Clerks" series will be in metro Detroit this summer for Astronomicon 6.5.

Smith, who was originally scheduled for Astronomicon 6 last month, could not make the event due to weather delays.

He'll be joined by Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Trevor Fehrman, Ming Chen, Renee Humphrey and more. There will also be panels and VIP experiences around Smith and the Clerks cast.

The event will take place at Buron Manor in Livonia on June 24-25, and will also include local vendors, guest panels, artists, a cosplay contest, kids dance party and much more.

Tickets are on sale now at the Astronomicon website.