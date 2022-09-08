Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain's new king

LONDON (AP) — Charles, Britain's new king, was born on Nov. 14, 1948 at the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In 1969, he was formally invested as the Prince of Wales.

He married Lady Diana Spencer in a spectacular royal wedding televised around the globe in July 1981, and had two sons — William and Harry — in the next three years.

He and Princess Diana separated in 1992 after allegations that Charles had a long-term affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

They divorced in 1996, and a year later Diana was killed in a Paris automobile accident.

Charles married Camilla in 2005, and became king upon the death Thursday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.