Kid Rock playing Little Caesars Arena this summer on 'No Snowflakes' tour

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit native Kid Rock is returning to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since he opened the arena this summer.

The rocker/rapper/country artist will perform with Grand Funk Railroad on his "No Snowflakes Summer Concert Tour" on July 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Last year, Kid Rock played two shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre. This will be his first show at the arena in six years.

Kid Rock opened the arena when he played a series of shows, the first-ever at the new arena, in September 2017. It was also part of the time where he was playing off of a senate run in Michigan for 2018.

He also had a restaurant/bar in the arena called "Kid Rock's Made in Detroit" but the restaurant closed down at the end of 2019 after he reportedly didn't want to renew his licensing agreement.

He released this statement after news of the closure came through.

"I will not be renewing my licensing agreement for my Made In Detroit Restaurant this April.

I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated.

I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough. I will let the NAN network and others go ahead and take the wheel now. Good luck.

I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke, and actually only does a disservice to the black community, which I have supported my entire life, by trying to alienate myself and many others.

PS - Hey Al Sharpton, you or your cronies will never beat me you tax evading, race baiting clown!

Trump 2020!!

250k donated to Eastern Market for the Kid Rock community kitchen

250k donated for the Barbara Bush reading innovative in Detroit

1m raised to help save The DSO

many, many more 10’s if not 100’s of thousands of dollars raised and donated in Detroit by Kid Rock"

Last year, he also said he won't perform anywhere on his new tour if there were COVID-19 protocols in place.

In a Facebook Live on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale for the 2022 Bad Reputation Tour, Rock said people have been saying they won't go to a show where any protocols are in place.

“You’re going to be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either,” Rock said in the video. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, 'We The People,' while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening.”

The quote is in reference to one of his songs, "Don't Tell Me How To Live," which was released in November 2021.