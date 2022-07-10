MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said three kids, ages 8, 11 and 13, have been arrested in connection to a break-in at a business in Monroe Township on Friday night.

According to deputies, they were dispatched to an alarm activation from the business on Telegraph. When they arrived, a deputy saw two of the juveniles trying to drive off on separate dirt-bikes that were just stolen from the business.

As they were taken into custody, a third suspect was arrested trying to flee the scene in a vehicle. That vehicle was later discovered to be stolen out of Toledo, Ohio.

Police say the suspects used the vehicle to ram the building and gain entry.

Deputies also say the suspect were believed to have committed several retail fraud at businesses throughout Monroe County, including at Cabelas, Walmart and Meijer. They found stolen items inside the vehicle linking them to the thefts.