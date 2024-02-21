Kimberly Akimbo, The Wiz, Moulin Rouge & more: Broadway in Detroit announces 2024-25 season

(WXYZ) — Broadway in Detroit announced the 2024-25 season with six shows scheduled to come to the Fisher Theatre or Detroit Opera House later this year and next year.

In all, seven shows are coming to Detroit, with six of them being Detroit premieres.

The shows are:



Moulin Rouge – Sept. 17 - Oct. 6, 2024 at the Detroit Opera House

Some Like It Hot – Oct. 1-13, 2024 at the Fisher Theatre

MJ The Musical – Oct. 23 - Nov. 3, 2024 at the Fisher Theatre

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical – Dec. 24, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

Parade – Feb. 25 - March 9, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo – March 11-13, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

The Wiz – June 17-29, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

Broadway in Detroit said people who have subscriptions can renew now, with tickets started at $315 for the seven shows.

More information is available on the Broadway in Detroit website.