Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival returns to Southfield with music, food and more

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield is hosting the seventh annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival this weekend.

The event kicks off on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus on Evergreen Road on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It will continue Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event is free and will have live music, food trucks, boutique vendors, a bike cruise and more.

People attending are being asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Parking at the Southfield Municipal Campus north and south lots costs $10 and is cash only. Proceeds from parking will help Friends of the Southfield Public Arts.

Organizers released the following entertainment lineup:

Friday:



6 p.m. – The Fantastic Four Group

7:30 p.m. – Deon Yates

9 p.m. – Freda Payne

Saturday:

8:30 a.m. – Detroit Twirling Steppers, Southfield Public Library parking lot

9 a.m. – JazzyRollers Bike Cruise, roll out from the Southfield Public Library

10 a.m. – Fitness Hoopers, Municipal Campus front lawn

3 p.m. – Olivia Van Goor

4:30 p.m. – Luther Keith

6 p.m. – Smoke Jones

7:30 p.m. – Daryl Beebe

9 p.m. – Kimmie Horne

More information about the event can be found on the city’s website.