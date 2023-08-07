Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

(WXYZ) — The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s announced today that the Seventh Annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic will be held on Monday, August 21, in Rochester Hills.

The golf classic aims to raise awareness and funding for Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder that impacts the nervous system.

The event will benefit the foundation founded by former Detroit Tigers player Kirk Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. The foundation has raised more than $1.3 million for programs benefitting those who have Parkinson’s.

A pre-golfing event hosted by the foundation’s fundraising team “Team23” will be on August 20; the “Strike Out Parkinson’s” event will feature a 1984 World Series Q&A panel hosted by Gibson and former teammate Alan Trammell.

The Kirk Gibson Golf Classic has spots remaining for the “Strike Out Parkinson’s” event on August 20. For more information, click here.