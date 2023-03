KISS bringing final tour to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in October

(WXYZ) — Rock n roll superstar band KISS is bringing their final tour, “The End Of The Road Tour,” to Little Caesars Arena in October.

The announcement comes as the legends added four new dates on their tour.

The Detroit show is scheduled for October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m. Check out 313Presents.com [313presents.com], LiveNation.com [livenation.com] and Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com] for more.

There will also reportedly be a KISS Army presale set for April 3.

Here’s a look at the full tour schedule with the new bolded dates:

Date City Venue

October 20, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 23, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 25, 2023 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

October 27, 2023 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden