Knight Foundation announces nearly $20M in grants for Detroit organizations

(WXYZ) — The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced nearly $20 million in investments across Detroit to help fuel the city's continued economic growth.

The foundation made the announcement on Sunday at Michigan Central during a community celebration, and it's the latest commitment from the foundation.

The Knight Foundation describes itself as "social investors who support democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and the success of American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once had newspapers."

Over the last 25 years, the foundation has made more than 750 grants to people an organizations in Detroit, totaling more than $215 million.

“Detroit has always been a city of resilience and reinvention,” said Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president and CEO of Knight Foundation. “Our latest investments support a Detroit that will continue to be shaped by the creativity, talent and vision of its residents. Whether it’s transforming public spaces along the Joe Louis Greenway, expanding local residents' economic power in tech or strengthening the city’s creative economy, these efforts reflect the energy of a city on its triumphant rise.”

The investments announced include:

Unified Greenway Project - $5 million

The grants will be $2.5 million each to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

Black Tech Saturdays - $2 million

Founded by Detroiters Johnnie and Alexa Turnage, Black Tech Saturdays will use the support to scale digital infrastructure, expand storytelling and much more.

Joe Louis Greenway Partnership - $2 million

The investment will help activate a key trailhead on Woodward Ave., connecting Highland Park residents to the 27.5-mile greenway.

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit - $2 million

The money will activate the Knight Foundation Community Commons, an indoor/outdoor community space at MOCAD, and also help fund key infrastructure upgrades to expand the museum's programming.

Vanguard Community Development Corporation - $2 million

This is a follow-on investment to help complete the North End Community Campus, which will serve more than 10,000 residents each year.

Eastside Community Network – Mother Tree Wellness Campus - $1.5 million

The investment will help complete a nine-acre environmental and health-focused public space.

Detroit Horse Power - $1 million

The money will help the nation's largest urban equestrian center. See our past coverage of Detroit Horse Power below

Watch below: Plan moves forward for Detroit Horse Power to build urban equestrian center in Detroit

Plan moves forward for Detroit Horse Power to build urban equestrian center in Detroit

Give Merit – Merit Park - $1 million

Along the Joe Louis Greenway, the project by Give Merit will transform vacant land on Grand River Ave. to a community hub with sports fields, outdoor classrooms, retail incubators and civic spaces.

Design Core Detroit / College for Creative Studies - $1 million

Black Leaders Detroit - $1 million

The $1 million investment will capitalize a no-interest loan fund for developers and entrepreneurs, helping support more than 30 residential projects

Downtown Detroit Partnership - $800,000

rootoftwo via CultureSource – The Transformer Building - $500,000

The money will help convert a decommissioned electrial substation into a civic studio, supporting tech labs, digital tools, workshops and more.

“These investments reflect a model of place-based philanthropy that’s driven by people,” said LaTrice McClendon, Knight Foundation’s Detroit Program Director. “We believe in Detroit’s future because we believe in the people leading its transformation.”