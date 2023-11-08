KRAFT® Singles and Top Chef finalist Shirley Chung partner to create a new dish

KRAFT® Singles and Top Chef finalist and dumpling extraordinaire, Shirley Chung have partnered to create KRAFT Singles’ Souplings.

The new twist on the popular comfort food, Souplings features both tomato soup and grilled cheese in one single bite.

“Grilled Cheese and Tomato soup is the American icon for simple, classic, go-to comfort food. Dumplings, too, are a delicacy that delivers easy enjoyment,” says Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager, Kraft Singles. “KRAFT Singles is thrilled to partner with Chef Shirley, known for her celebrations of American classics via unique Chinese fusions, to bring people a playful new way to enjoy the simple, melty flavors of this combo.”

The new dish, a fusion of Chung’s unique take on Chinese American cuisine, adds a welcome addition to the KRAFT Singles lineup.

“I love marrying traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine in new and progressive American ways,” said Chung. “What better way to marry the traditions of Chinese cuisine than with the delightful, simple flavors of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup? Of course, I had to use Kraft Singles as the best and meltiest American Cheese for an amazing Grilled Cheese however you enjoy it."

Beginning, November 8, for a limited time KRAFT Singles Souplings will be available at Ms Chi Café, Chung’s restaurant in Culver City, California.

Can’t make it to California? Join the waitlist to order Souplings by visiting Goldbelly.com.