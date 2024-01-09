Kroger and Gleaners announce dates for food collection weekends

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For more than 13 years, Kroger has partnered with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan for food collection weekends, also part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, to help end hunger and eliminate waste by 2025.

On food collection weekends, Kroger customers can donate non-perishable food and personal items at more than 80 Kroger locations throughout metro Detroit.

"We are proud to stand alongside Gleaners Community Food Bank in their January food drives, working hand in hand to make a meaningful impact. These drives are not just about providing meals; they're about empowering families to kickstart 2024 on a positive note,” said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “The effort to overcome food insecurity cannot be won alone—it requires the collective strength of communities and organizations coming together. Together, we're making a difference, one meal at a time, as we strive for a future where no family goes to bed hungry.”

Gleaners volunteers will be inside select Kroger stores to collect donations on Saturdays and Sundays between January 6-28 from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Food collection events will take place on the dates below and at the following Kroger stores:



Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan 7 – Wayne County

Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan 14 – Macomb County

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 – Oakland County

Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 – Livingston & Monroe Counties

The following items, including personal items, can be donated:

Canned meats and fish

Canned fruits and vegetables

Hearty soups

Dried whole grain pasta and rice

Baby foods and formula

Cereal, oatmeal and granola bars

Peanut butter and/or jelly (in plastic jars)

Pancake and baking mixes

EnsureÒ and other nutritional supplement drinks

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Diapers

Soap and shampoo

Other personal care items, including disposable razors

To prevent damage during transport to Gleaners facilities, donated items should be in boxes, cans or plastic containers.