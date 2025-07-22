Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kroger rolls out Back to School deals, including several school supplies you can get for less than $1

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we pass the halfway mark of the summer, Back to School is right around the corner.

We reported on Meijer's teacher discounts, and in a similar vein, Kroger has announced it's back-to-school deals, ranging from lunch items to school supplies and several things in between.

A portion of the school items are less than $1. Some of the items on sale include:

  • Simple Truth Organic Blue Oats N Honey Granola: $6.99
  • Strawberry & Vanilla Low Fat Yogurt Tubes: $1.99
  • Kroger 100 percent Whole Wheat Bread: $2.49
  • Kroger Creamy Peanut Butter: $3.99
  • Kroger Squeezeable Grape Jelly: $3.29
  • Fresh Bananas: $1.24
  • Seedless Mandarin Clementine Oranges: $3.77
  • Top Flight Standards Marble Composition Book: $1.00
  • Crayola Broad Line Classic Color Markers: $1.00
  • Oxford Ruled Index Cards: $0.79
  • Top Flight Standards College Ruled 1-Subject Notebook: $0.39
  • Crayola Classic Color Crayons: $0.50
  • Paper Mate Ballpoint Pens: $1.00

“Students across Michigan return to the classroom in a few short weeks, and we at Kroger have all the essentials to ensure it’s the best year yet,” said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager at The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “At Kroger, we have you covered from stocking backpacks to packing lunches with the fuel students need to get them through the afternoon and affordable, easy family dinners after a busy day of school, homework and soccer practice.”

You can buy Kroger products and find more deals at this link.

