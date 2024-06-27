Kroger union members ratify new contract, increasing hourly wages

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kroger's unionized employees in Michigan and members of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 951 ratified a new labor contract earlier this week, which increases hourly wages and invests in benefits for employees.

The new three-year agreement does a number of things for the employees, including:



Increasing hourly wages by as much as 14 percent in the first year

Investing more than $8 million in associate health care

Providing more than $500,000 in retirement benefits for associates

This new collective bargaining agreement includes more than 1,000 retial clerks and meat department associates who work in stores throughout the Lansing area.

"Our commitment to our team extends beyond offering excellent wages and benefits, including health care and pensions, enhancing the career paths for our dedicated team members,” said Ken DeLuca, President of the Kroger Michigan Division, in a media release on the ratification. “As a pivotal employer in Michigan, we pledge to consistently supply our community with accessible and reasonably priced fresh groceries and vital products."