Watch Now
News

Labor Day Deal: Score 50% off clothing at local Salvation Army thrift stores

Salvation Army
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Minchillo/AP
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Salvation Army
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:26:12-04

(WXYZ) — Keep on the lookout for those Labor Day deals! One big deal happening this Monday: Salvation Army thrift stores in Southeastern Michigan will be offering shoppers 50 percent off all men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. 

“Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer,” said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, in a news release. “The Salvation Army’s Labor Day Sale is intended to give families an opportunity to get all of their fall and back-to-school needs without overspending.”

Most of the Salvation Army store locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Specific store hours can be found here

The Labor Day sale will help fund the Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, which provides substance-abuse rehabilitation, individual counseling, meals, spiritual direction and leisure activities while also offering resources to develop life skills. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning