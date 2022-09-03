Labor Day weekend events underway in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For over 40 years, music has echoed through the streets of downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend as the Detroit Jazz Festival gets underway.

“The atmosphere is beautiful. The music is really nice," Jazz Festival attendee Sonya Harris said.

There's four stages feature musical artists from all over the world. It's an in-person tradition that’s been on hold for the last two years.

"I just think its great for us to be back together again after two long years with the COVID thing,” Jazz Fest attendee Cynthia Hunter said.

About 20 minutes north, there's even more live music at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats in downtown Royal Oak, with names like 311 and Flo Rida, taking the stage.

However, if singing pigs is more your style, you can head to Novi for the Michigan State Fair, which is filled with rides, games and lots of food.

"I already ate my corn dog, elephant ears and my lemonade,” one fair goer said.

In Romeo, it’s the 91st anniversary of the Peach Festival, featuring carnival rides, food and families soaking in the last moments of summer.

"I'm having so much fun,” Carly Stinson from Leonard said. “This is my last few days before school and I'm happy I get to spend it with my family.”

No matter where or when, families across metro Detroit will have their hands full this weekend, getting in their final fix of fun before summer comes to a close.

“It's a lively city, so something like this brings everyone out,” Harris said of the Jazz Festival.

“I just think it’s wonderiful," Hunter said at the Jazz Festival. "Everybody should come on out and bring their family out and listen to some of this nice music they have going on.”

Related:

Labor Day festivals, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to metro Detroit this weekend