LaFontaine acquires Lou LaRiche Chevrolet; now has 34 Michigan retail locations

LaFontaine Automotive Group, the largest family-owned dealer group in Michigan, continues to grow into 2023.

LaFontaine announced it has acquired Lou LaRiche Chevrolet in Plymouth, the second dealer they've purchased in 2023 after acquiring Pfeiffer Lincoln in Grand Rapids in January.

Now, LaFontaine has 34 retail locations throughout Michigan, representing 54 franchises.

“We are a family-focused business with an emphasis on our guests, family and the communities we serve. My family has had the opportunity to know the LaRiche family for many years and when this opportunity presented itself, we knew it was a perfect match,” LaFontaine Automotive Group CEO Ryan LaFontaine said in a statement. “With a key location in Metro Detroit, we are very optimistic for the future growth of this dealership and see it quickly rising through the ranks to be one of General Motors top Chevrolet retail locations in the United States.”

“My family has poured our heart into the Plymouth community for 53 years. My staff, the community and the business my family has built means so much to myself and family,” Scott LaRiche said in a statement. “On behalf of family, we want to thank our guests, employees and community for the countless memories and friendships over the years. It was very important to my family to find another family-focused company that is aligned on our values and culture to carry on our legacy, and we found just that with the LaFontaine family. We know that LaFontaine Automotive Group will continue to provide the same high level of service and dedication to our customers that we have always strived for.”

Over the past five years, LaFontaine has added 17 retail locations, all in Michigan, spreading from Grand Rapids on the west side of the state to St. Clair in the thumb.

The group was founded in 1980 by Michael Sr. and Maureen LaFontaine. They now employ nearly 2,500 people throughout the state.

“Community and philanthropy remains a cornerstone of our Group since my mom, Maureen LaFontaine, went door-to-door back in Plymouth in 1984, building lifelong relationships and uplifting the communities that have supported us,” said Kelley LaFontaine, VP, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “There is a rich sense of community in and around the Plymouth area and we will quickly align ourselves with the organizations and initiatives making a positive impact on fellow residents and business alike.”