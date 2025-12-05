Lake Orion celebrates 30th anniversary of Michigan's biggest lighted Christmas parade

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Lake Orion is gearing up to glow like never before as the community prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of what organizers say is Michigan's biggest lighted Christmas parade.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

30th Orion Lighted Holiday Parade happening this weekend.

The milestone celebration takes place Saturday, marking three decades of holiday tradition that began in 1995. This year's parade will feature 75 entries showcasing lights, Christmas-themed cars, floats and costume characters.

"You see the emotions of the kids getting excited and it just gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling, and that's what the parade is," said Bill Kokenos, president of the Orion Lighted Christmas Parade.

Behind the scenes, the Golling Buick GMC Dealership is hosting the "Holly Jolly Folly," a fundraiser that foots most of the bill for the parade. The dealership transforms into what Executive Manager John Cooper calls a "Christmas carnival."

"We raise money for the parade group, so they can raise money for the community, and it's just a big fun night here at the dealership," Cooper said.

The dealership's fundraiser has supported the parade for 20 years, representing the biggest fundraising event for the annual celebration.

"My employees are all in. They jump in, they help. It's really incredible what they do," Cooper said.

Organizers expect crowds of up to 10,000 people despite cold weather conditions. The parade promises special visitors from the North Pole, adding to the festive atmosphere that kicks off the Christmas season for many families.

"I think we're all kids at heart. So this, for me, kicks off Christmas," Cooper said.

The community celebration highlights the collaborative spirit that makes the event possible year after year.

"And the community is fantastic," Kokenos said.

