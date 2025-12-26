Lake Orion man killed after opening fire at Fowlerville home where estranged wife was visiting

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Lake Orion man was killed after breaking into a Fowlerville home on Christmas night, opening fire, before he was shot by the homeowner.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home on Nicholson Rd. around 7:09 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Deputies found an armed man who had sustained gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner, who called 911, had also been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, their investigation found that the suspect entered the home and fired multiple shots at the homeowner, striking him twice. The homeowner returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was identified as the estranged husband of a woman who was visiting the homeowner at the time.