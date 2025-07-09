(WXYZ) — With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster has unveiled its list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in America, and Michigan is well represented.

See more information in the video below

Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.

According to Bassmaster Magazine, the 2025 rankings were developed through a combination of tournament data, fishery reports and feedback from thousands of anglers.

Lake St. Clair came in as the 10th best bass lake in the U.S., according to Bassmaster, the only lake from Michigan in the top 10.

However, several other lakes were ranked among the best bass lakes for the northeastern division. Those include:



No. 3 - Lake St. Clair

No. 4 - Lake Erie

No. 6 - Burt/Mullett Lakes

No. 7 - Grand Traverse Bay

No. 9 - Lake Charlevoix

No. 10 - Bays de Noc

No. 21 - Saginaw Bay

Below are the top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. for 2025, according to Bassmaster

