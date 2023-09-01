Lane restrictions eased on MI roads for Labor Day; view a list of projects remaining active

With the start of Labor Day weekend here, the Michigan Department of Transportation is pausing roadwork on road and bridge projects across the state.

According to MDOT, 93 out of 166 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. It will last until Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m.

While people will see suspended operations in most work zones, equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Also, drivers are reminded that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Labor Day for the annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

"Labor Day weekend is a time to soak up the last few days of our Pure Michigan summer sunshine," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

"Another summer of significant investment in our roads and bridges is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean the work is finished for the year," said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich. "Projects will continue on past the Labor Day holiday through the fall, including those projects made possible thanks to Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program [lnks.gd]. We ask all drivers to keep driving safely through work zones and follow all posted signs for their safety, their family's safety, and for road workers' safety. Slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. Everyone deserves to make it home each and every night."

Below is a list of road projects that will remain active:

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

I-94 has the westbound ramp from westbound 23 Mile Road closed.

I-696 westbound service drive has one lane open at Bunert Road.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two southbound lanes open between 9 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 14 Mile and Wellington Crest roads.

M-19 has the ramp to westbound I-94 closed.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line.

I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with ramp closures.

I-696 has two lanes open between I-275 and Lahser Road, with ramp closures.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will have two lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) has the northbound right lane closed from Sylvan Avenue to Main Street.

Wayne County



Upper Peninsula



I-75, Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River.

M-35 in Gwinn, Marquette County, has northbound traffic detoured via M-553 to Southgate Drive and back to M-35.

M-64, Ontonagon County, is closed over the Mineral River near White Pine. A detour is posted.

M-69 in Crystal Falls, Iron County, has one alternating lane open at the Paint River bridge via temporary signals.

M-123 north of Newberry, Luce County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

M-129, Chippewa County, is closed to southbound traffic between 18th Avenue and Three Mile Road. Detour via I-75 Business Spur to Three Mile Road and back to M-129.

US-2 near Powers, Menominee County, will have one lane closed over the Big Cedar River via temporary signals.

US-45, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River via temporary signals south of Rockland.

US-141, Iron County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Net River via temporary signals.

Northern Lower Peninsula



I-75, Cheboygan County, will have northbound traffic shifted to the southbound side with a movable barrier wall.

M-55/I-75 Business Loop in West Branch, Ogemaw County, will have a lane closure and traffic shift.

M-65, Iosco County, will have temporary traffic signals at Johnson Creek and the Au Gres River.

US-31 in Alanson, Emmet County, will have southbound traffic detoured on Milton Road.

US-31 in Manistee, Manistee County, has the bascule bridge closed with traffic detoured on city streets.

US-131, Wexford County, has lane closures on the bridges over 50 Road, along with a traffic shift.

West Michigan



Southwest Michigan



I-69, Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions:

One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road. The southbound I-69 ramp to Ainger Road is closed and detoured. The northbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured. The M-78 ramp to southbound I-69 is closed and detoured. The Turkeyville Rest Area on southbound I-69 is closed.

I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction between Empire Avenue and I-94 Business Loop (Red Arrow Highway) Exit 23.

I-94, Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

I-94, Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction.

M-96, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift from Eden Street to 15 Mile Road in Marshall.

US-12, Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

US-31, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139.

US-131, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, has one lane open in each direction between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

Central Michigan and Thumb



I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction between M-24 and Lake George Road with a traffic shift. The eastbound I-69 ramps at M-24, Wilder Road, and Lake Pleasant Road are closed.

I-69, St. Clair County, has lane closures and traffic shifts in place from M-19 to Taylor Road. The westbound ramps at Wales Center Road and Taylor Road are closed and detoured.

M-13, Arenac County, will have one lane open in each direction from Bay-Arenac Road to Bernthal Road.

M-15 in Atlas Township, Genesee County will have one lane open in each direction with temporary signals between Horton Road and Cathy Drive, and between Hill Road and Maple Avenue.

M-20 in Mt. Pleasant, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction with a center left-turn lane from Summerton Road to Mission Road.

M-52, Shiawassee County, is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road, and Juddville Road.

US-10, Bay County, will have one lane open in each direction with all traffic shifted to the eastbound lanes. The southbound I-75/westbound US-10 ramps are closed. 3 Mile Road is closed over US-10.

Southern Michigan

