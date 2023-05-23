L'Anse Creuse school board votes to repair deteriorating sports facilities

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sports facility deterioration took center stage Monday night at the L'Anse Creuse Public Schools board meeting.

Last week, 7 Action News reported about players and parents deeming L'Anse Creuse North High School sports fields unplayable. Monday night, the board passed an amendment to replace the track and football field.

The board meeting was packed with angry students and parents who say they are sick of asking for suitable and safe athletic facilities.

Our story last week focused on L'Anse Creuse North but Monday, students from L'Anse Creuse Central High School passed out photos showing their courts and fields are also in bad shape.

For years parents and staff say they've asked for an investment in their athletic facilities, so students can take pride in where they play and never worry about their safety during a game.

L'Anse Creuse North assistant football coach Mike Zuckero said he hasn’t heard the school board address the issue.

"Not that I am aware of. Apologies are very rare. But at this point, we really left them no choice in the matter," Zuckero said.

During public comment, the word “embarrassing” was used to describe the current state of the fields, courts and tracks.

"As a parent, I have concerns about the safety and well-being of my child and any child that has to utilize our track, fields and courts," one parent said during public comment.

Before the vote, Superintendent Erik Edoff acknowledged the board’s failure to address the issue and commended the students who came and spoke.

"I do expect transparency. I do expect this conversation needs to expand and solutions need to be found. I think that all staff are accountable," Edoff said.

The girls tennis team at L'Anse Creuse Central passing out pictures of their courts.

"It's scary because at any moment, you can twist your ankle. Obviously in a sport, you can always twist your ankle and get hurt but with gigantic cracks, it’s hard," student Mary Glavich said.

The board passed an amendment to replace the track and field at both high schools. A total of $2.9 million is expected to come out of the district’s general fund. Tennis courts at L'Anse Creuse Central, however, will only be repaired. That was decided last year with a price tag of $50,000.

"I’m hopeful and I think that we made a difference today," student Julia Puzzuoli said.

The details of the replace and repair plan will be finalized at the district’s budget workshop and the next school board meeting, which takes place June 12.