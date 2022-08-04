Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms

LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash.

The reports came in just after the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Lapeer County due to heavy rain, lightening and winds.

Once on the scene, police found a 2019 Dodge Ram Truck parked in a vacant lot near the intersection with damage to its windshield and roof.

Inside the truck, police found the driver, a 39-year-old male, the driver’s wife, a 36-year-old female and their 12-year-old son who was seated behind the driver, all residents of Lapeer.

Police say the vehicle was traveling west on Peppermill Road near Force Road in Attica Township when a tree next to the roadway fell down and onto the moving vehicle.

The tree went through the trucks windshield and entered the passenger compartment.

The 36-year-old female, front seat passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver and back seat passenger were not injured.

Weather and the tree falling into the roadway have been identified as the cause of the fatality.

The incident remains under investigation by Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies.

