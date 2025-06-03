Watch Now
News

Large police presence forms in Northfield Township for barricade situation

VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures footage of scene outside barricade situation in Northfield Township
VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures footage of scene outside barricade situation in Northfield Township
Barricade situation happening now in Northfield Township
Posted
and last updated

NORTHFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a heavy police presence in Northfield Township right now, as multiple agencies have blocked off a street and surrounded a home for what police tell us is a barricade situation.

Watch: Chopper footage shows heavy police presence for barricade situation in Northfield Township

VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures footage of scene outside barricade situation in Northfield Township
Barricade situation happening now in Northfield Township

The heavy police presence has been there since early Tuesday morning, at a home on Nollar Road, right off of 7 Mile.

This is an active scene, so you;ll want to avoid the area while officers work to end this peacefully.

This is a developing story; We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit