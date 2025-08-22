Last month, hospital shooting victim sought protection from ex 'before this goes too far'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The cries for help from Latricia Green appeared in black and white, first in a personal protection order sought on June 13 of this year in Wayne County Circuit Court.

In her application, Green said her ex-husband, Mario Green, was stalking her and that he “continued to call my job and threaten to meet employees outside” and “showed up to my job and tried to enter my office without my approval to get to me.”

The judge denied that PPO, but just over a month later on July 20, Latricia would seek another.

This time, she said her ex-husband’s behavior had escalated.

“Since I was denied, he has now been able to break into my car and cut up my clothes, shoes and steal belongings from me and he followed me (on) multiple occasions (and) has tried to break my car window,” she wrote.

“… I noticed him following me from Oak Park all the way back to the city and on Woodward and the Blvd. he continued to try and turn his car into mine and block me off. He has continued to call my job (and) said he will not stop or stop coming after me.”

“I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered and now with this situation I am now in mental distress and scared not knowing what to do,” Latricia Green wrote in her July 20 application.

“I have to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure this man is not following me to hurt me like he has done in the past with physical abuse. I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.”

This time on July 21, the Wayne County judge granted the PPO, deeming Mario Green to pose a threat to his ex-wife.

But there was a problem, according to DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

“Unfortunately, (the PPO) was not served on her ex-husband,” said DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald. “So it almost brings us here today.”

According to the Wayne County Third Circuit Court website, a PPO can be served by a process server or court officer, through a third party or by certified mail.

Mario Green had prior convictions of aggravated stalking back in 2001 and spent almost six years in prison for arson before being released in 2012, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

