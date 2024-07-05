Last of 9 victims in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The last of the nine victims injured during the splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills nearly three weeks ago was released from the hospital on Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The last victim, a 39-year-old mother of Rochester Hills, was seriously injured after she was shot multiple times as she was protecting her children. Deputies said she was reunited with her family.

Her 8-year-old son was also seriously injured during the mass shooting on June 15 at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad. He was released from the hospital last Friday.

The mother also has a 4-year-old son who was injured and released from the hospital earlier.

Five other people were injured and released from the hospital shortly after the shooting:



A 42-year-old man

A 31-year-old man

A 78-year-old man

A 39-year-old woman

A 37-year-old woman

“While we are incredibly pleased all shooting victims have been released from the hospital, we know there is a long road ahead on both the physical and psychological healing,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “Our support will remain with the victims, and we will continue to look for any information that gives insight into the motive of the shooter.”

The suspect in the shooting, a 42-year-old from Shelby Township, killed himself after the shooting as police surrounded his home.

Related:

