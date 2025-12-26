Latest updates: Checking out road conditions in metro Detroit as freezing rain moves in

(WXYZ) — With freezing rain and ice expected to hit metro Detroit on Friday, we sent both of our crews to check out the road conditions across the area on Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for all of Southeast Michigan due to the chance for freezing rain and ice.

Check out the latest forecast in the video below

515am weather update - 12-26

Earlier this week, we spoke with Craig Bryson, a spokesperson for the Road Commission of Oakland County, who said the county has all salt truck drivers on standby for the storm. He said crews are ready to respond as conditions deteriorate.

"What we are anticipating that when it begins in early morning hours on Friday, we'll call in our drivers and get them out salting," Bryson said.

Road crews will use a combination of rock salt and liquid brine to treat roadways during the storm.

"That increases the efficiency of the salt. It makes it work more effectively, more quickly. It also helps it work down at a little lower temperature," Bryson said.

You can see the latest updates on the roads in the videos below.

6:30 a.m. update in the video below

615 road update in metro Detroit

6 a.m. update on the roads in the video below

Checking out the road conditions in western metro Detroit

5:30 a.m. update on the roads in the video below

5:30 a.m. update on road conditions in metro Detroit

5 a.m. update on the roads in the video below