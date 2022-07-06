Law enforcement cracking down on speeding in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Speeders are getting busted as part of a new crackdown in residential areas in Wayne County.

On the streets of Harper Woods, police have been asking for help to put a stop to this dangerous driving.

Speeding has become such a problem in Harper Woods that police have asked for additional resources to respond.

“It’s a great big concern. We have small children playing,” said Reggie Rounds, who is a grandfather.

Sheriff Raphael Washington personally visited the streets of Harper Woods Wednesday to send a strong message that speeding will not be tolerated.

“We are working together. We are collaborating together. There’s other agencies to help get this done so citizens can feel safe,” Washington said.

Public Safety Director Jason Hammerle added, “Sheriff Washington was kind enough to offer resources to help us combat this.”

Deputies allowed 7 Action News to ride with them during their patrol Wednesday. Streets with increased patrols include Beaconsfield, Damman and Kenosha. “It never fails. You’ll be doing 25 and someone comes up on your bumper expecting you to go faster -- no.” Mayor Valerie Kindle said.

Rounds added, “If you’re speeding, you can’t react in time. You don’t look cool. You look silly.”

The sheriff says he’ll continue to engage in partnerships like this to ensure citizens get the highest level of service.

