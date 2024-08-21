Lawsuit filed against Detroit judge who scolded teen, had her put in jail uniform

(WXYZ) — The Detroit teenager who was handcuffed and forced to wear jail clothes during a field trip to a court room is filing a lawsuit against the judge who made it happen.

Eva Goodman, 15, and her mother, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday with Fieger Law, alleging the judge violated her Fourth Amendment rights when Judge Kenneth King detained her and lectured her after she fell asleep in his court room.

The lawsuit alleges that King used his own version of "Scared Straight" and told 7 News Detroit after we broke the story that the reason he made her do that was to teach a lesson because she had a bad attitude.

"It wasn't so much, in fact, that she had fallen asleep because I have attorneys that fall asleep sometimes, so that's not too big of a deal. It was her whole attitude and her whole disposition that disturbed me," King told 7 News Detroit last week. "I wanted to get through to her, show how serious this is and how you are to conduct yourself inside of a courtroom."

"Common sense and the facts demonstrate that a grown man became rattled by a young girl that he falsely concluded to be and cast as a delinquent, who was actually a fragile teenager forced to attentively face a past trauma during an actual prior court proceeding that had ended, before shutting down during class," the lawsuit said.

In the lawsuit, it's alleged that Goodman was held in a holding cell for hours.

"He berated the minor on a live platform, ordered her jailed, caused her to be handcuffed, demanded that she take off her clothes and change into jail garb, imprisoned her for hours, and then conducted a fake trial with her classmates (and possibly his internet followers) as her jurors and his audience," the lawsuit said.

Last week, 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico said that King had been temporarily removed from the docket and will undergo training.

"We are going to have him go through some training sessions dealing with cultural competency also some sensitivity training, because there should never be a situation where a child is on a field trip and she ends up in a jail jumpsuit and in handcuffs," McConico said.

McConico added that while he doesn't agree with King's disciplinary actions that day, he stands by him being a qualified judge.

"Judge King likes to use teachable moments. The tactics are not the tactics that we believe is acceptable at 36th District Court. I know Judge King personally, and that's not normally in his character," Chief Judge McConico said.

The girl's mother, Latoreya Hill, spoke with 7 News Detroit after learning of the disciplinary action.

"Don't play with an upset mother," Hill said. "Because you told my daughter don't play with you in your courtroom, and, so, you can't play with the citizens of Detroit and an upset mother."

