Lawsuit filed against DMC & nurse charged with sexually assaulting patients

(WXYZ) — Attorneys from two metro Detroit law firms said they have filed lawsuits in connection with a nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital charged with sexual assault.

James Harrington from Fieger Law and Todd Flood from Flood Law held a press conference on Wednesday, announcing the lawsuits against DMC Sinai Grace Hospital, its parent company Tenet Health, and the suspect, 47-year-old Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios.

On Saturday, Figueroa-Berrios was arraigned on new charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace.

It's alleged in that case that on Aug. 12, Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted her when she while she was admitted as a patient. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He's also facing charges in several other cases, and during the press conference, Flood said they know of at least seven other alleged victims.

"This is a joint force to help survivors come forward against a predator and against an institution that allowed that predator to work in its confines," Flood said during the press conference.

"Their voice matters, their voice is important, and their voice needs to be heard,” Harrington said during Wednesday's press conference.

A licensed nurse since 2012, he is behind bars. During an arraignment back in September, his attorney, Debbie Schlussel, argued against his accusers' credibility, saying they were intoxicated and more.

"He works at emergency rooms where it is mostly populated by drug addicts, alcoholics and people who have severe mental illness ... a lot of them are delusional," said Schlussel.

She added, “The reason people are coming out of the woodwork is that Simon Shaykhet of Channel 7 ... has been putting this story out all over the place, saying, 'oh,the police are looking for other victims,' so people are coming out of the woodwork. They're not credible."

We have reached out to DMC for a statement on the lawsuits.