Watch
News

Leaders across Michigan react as Russia begins military operation in Ukraine

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This handout photo taken from a video released on Friday, April 23, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian military vehicles stand on railway platforms to be carried back to their base after drills in Crimea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases after a massive military buildup that caused Ukrainian and Western concerns. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia Ukraine
Posted at 11:28 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 23:28:24-05

(WXYZ) — Leaders from across Michigan are reacting after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine late Wednesday night eastern time.

Related: Latest as Russia begins military operation in Ukraine

President Joe Biden responded Wednesday night after reports of missile strikes were heard in several cities in Ukraine.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden added. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

Leaders from across Michigan responded after the attacks began. You'll find statements below. This will be updated as more come in.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D) 11th Congressional District

"Watching in horror while praying for the brave people of Ukraine tonight. The United States and Allies stand with Ukraine. Democracy must prevail and Vladimir Putin will be held accountable."

Rep. Lisa McClain - (R) 10th Congressional District

"Putin is a ruthless dictator, yearning for the recreation of the Soviet Union. America stands with the millions of Ukrainians against this blatant Russian aggression and violations of international law. #StandwithUkraine"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website