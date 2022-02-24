Leaders across Michigan react as Russia begins military operation in Ukraine

(WXYZ) — Leaders from across Michigan are reacting after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine late Wednesday night eastern time.

President Joe Biden responded Wednesday night after reports of missile strikes were heard in several cities in Ukraine.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden added. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

Leaders from across Michigan responded after the attacks began. You'll find statements below. This will be updated as more come in.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D) 11th Congressional District

"Watching in horror while praying for the brave people of Ukraine tonight. The United States and Allies stand with Ukraine. Democracy must prevail and Vladimir Putin will be held accountable."

Rep. Lisa McClain - (R) 10th Congressional District

"Putin is a ruthless dictator, yearning for the recreation of the Soviet Union. America stands with the millions of Ukrainians against this blatant Russian aggression and violations of international law. #StandwithUkraine"