Leap Day 2024: Unique traditions that are celebrated every 4 years

It's a Leap Year and Thursday marks Leap Day – Feb. 29 – the date that appears on our calendar every four years. Each Leap Day comes with unique traditions around the world.

Earlier this year, Salon.com published "10 Quirky Leap Year Traditions You Didn't Know Existed" and some of them are crazy!

The first tradition dates back to Ireland, where on Leap Day, women can propose to men. It's commonly known as Bachelor's Day, according to the website, and first started in fifth-century Ireland. There's even a movie called "Leap Year" that came out in 2010 about the tradition.

According to the website, refusing a Leap Year proposal does have consequences. In Denmark, according to the site, men who reject the proposal must give the woman 12 pairs of gloves to hide her hands because she has no ring.

Salon.com also reports that in Taiwna, aging parents are able to get a special meal called pig trotter noodles, that's believed to help promote longevity.

Another interesting tradition is a special cocktail for leap year. It was invested in 1928 in London by a bartender named Harry Craddock, and it consists of Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, gin and lemon juice.