Lear to open $80M manufacturing facility EV battery component plant in Michigan

Lear Corporate announced Thursday it will open a new $80 million manufacturing facility in Michigan to build electric vehicle batteries.

According to the company, General Motors selected Lear to exclusively supply the Battery Discount Unit (BDU) on all full-size trucks and SUVs using GM's Ultium EV platform through 2030

Now, Lear is working with state and local officials to find a location for the new plan, which is expected to generate $500 million in annual electrification sales when it reaches full production.

“Lear is developing innovative technologies that are driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles,” Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. “This additional new business with GM was made possible by Lear’s recognized value proposition in electrification that combines flexible manufacturing operations and advanced Industry 4.0 automation technologies with our vertically integrated capabilities.”

According to Lear, a BDU is a primary interface between a vehicle's battery pack and electrical system.

“With our unique electrification solutions and long-standing collaborative relationship with GM, Lear is excited for the opportunity to provide technologies that will help enable a zero-emission future,” Scott added. “As a Michigan-headquartered company, it is important to make this investment in our backyard. This facility will provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs to the state and will be our largest investment in an electrification-focused production site to date.”