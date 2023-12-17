Watch Now
News

LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award

LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8M
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8M
Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 15:43:21-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy.

"Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.

The YouTube Originals special was executive produced by James and his business partner Maverick Carter as well as three others. It was hosted by Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher and Idina Menzel.

James has previously won three Sports Emmy awards, including one this year for "The Redeem Team" about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning