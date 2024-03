Legendary artist Sting will kick off a new tour this fall with a pair of shows in Downtown Detroit.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will launch the "Sting 3.0" tour with guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and drummer Chris Maas.

He'll play The Fillmore in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 15 and there will be presales for his fan club, as well as Citi and American Express cardholders throughout the week.