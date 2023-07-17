Legendary metro Detroit filmmaker Sue Marx passes away at the age of 92

(WXYZ) — Sue Marx, a self-taught professional filmmaker who worked on several projects at WXYZ, died Monday at the age of 92, her family announced.

Marx was part of several award-winning projects at Channel 7 including Kids Space, AIDS 101, Detroit 300, DIA Salute and several Detroit Zoo specials.

She also stunned Hollywood in 1987 and won an Academy Award for her documentary short film, "Young At Heart," which told the love story and marriage of her father.

“I made about 100 films. I don’t know how I did it, but I did it. I was successful at it and won some awards. That always helps,” she wrote about her film career.

She founded Sue Marx Films in 1980 after a career as a professional photographer where she captured several famous people including the Kennedys, Bob Seger, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and more.

“You don’t just get hired to do those stories, you do them, because people need to know about them,” Sue told author Bill Haney, who profiled her in his 2014 book, "What They Were Thinking."

Sue produced films for more than three decades, earning more than 20 Emmys, 11 Cine Golden Eagles and other major awards. She was also honored with an Award of Excellence from American Women in Radio and Television – now the Alliance for Women in Media.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry Marx and her husband Stephen Arpadi, of New York City; Jane Marx, and her partner Lena Weiss, of Albuquerque, and Elizabeth Marx, of Santa Monica, CA’ also grandchildren Adina and Charlotte Marx-Arpadi and Jude Marx and Sue’s special angel, caregiver Teresa Pekala.

Sue will be interned at Clover Hill Park Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her late husband and the love of her life, Hank Marx. A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made directly to the subject of Sue’s favorite films, the WSU Math Corps, 656 W. Kirby, Room 1311, Detroit, 48202 (mathcorps@wayne.edu) 313-577-2609