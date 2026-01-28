Legionella bacteria discovered in 2 more Oakland County buildings; water testing at jail underway

(WXYZ) — Legionella bacteria has been found inside two additional Oakland County buildings, the North Oakland Health Center and the Resource and Crisis Center, the county confirmed on Wednesday.

The county said they are now implementing remediation measures at the additional locations. Since early December, four Oakland County buildings have tested positive for the Legionella bacteria.

Legionella can cause a potentially deadly form of pneumonia.

The 7 Investigators were the first to report that Legionella bacteria was discovered inside the Sheriff's office building 38E in early December. County officials confirmed that the potentially deadly bacteria was also later found inside men’s bathrooms on the first and third floors, and in two sinks in the cafeteria inside the Oakland County Circuit Court building.

The 7 Investigators previously reported Oakland County did not have a plan to routinely test its water system inside its buildings. A custodial employee was recently diagnosed with Legionnaires disease, revealing the presence of Legionella bacteria in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The 7 Investigators confirmed from county officials that there was not a plan in place to regularly monitor the water system that feeds all 45 buildings that house the county’s 5,300 employees.

In addition to the current employee who was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, county officials said in a press release on Dec. 5 that someone who was not a county employee who tested positive for Legionnaire’s disease in April had listed the Oakland County Circuit Court building as one of the places they visited during their exposure period.

The county says they are working to install filters, flush systems and schedule follow-up testing at the new buildings.

The 7 Investigators have also been asking since early December about when the county plans to test the jail, since the jail has both showers and cooling towers at that facility, two things that are common sites where you can find Legionella bacteria.

We now have an answer. The county says routine water sampling at the Oakland County Jail began on January 27 and results are expected in a few weeks.