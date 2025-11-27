DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — For 34 years, Leon's Family Restaurant in Dearborn has opened its doors the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to serve free meals to anyone who walks through them. This year was no exception, as owner Samir Leon and his team prepared to serve an estimated 2,200 people.

"Since I made this tradition, it became the biggest day of the year of my life," Leon said.

Leon's Restaurant continues 34-year tradition of free Thanksgiving meals in Dearborn

Leon moved to America in the 1970s and opened his restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn in 1991. From day one, the family-owned establishment has maintained its commitment to serving the community.

"Family owned, family operated," Leon said. "I've never looked back."

The free Thanksgiving spread includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter, soup and pumpkin pie. With 3,000 meals prepared and ready, Leon expected to serve around 2,200 people throughout the day.

"No questions asked, no money involved whatsoever," Leon said. "I have seen a lot of happy and smiling faces."

Leon's son Abe, who holds a master's degree in finance, chose to work alongside his father at the restaurant.

"It means a lot to me to be able to give something back and say thank you," Abe Leon said.

The tradition relies on more than 60 volunteers who help prepare and serve the meals. Among them is Angie Andreou, who has worked with the Leon family for 14 years.

"He treats everyone like family," Andreou said about Samir Leon. "It's something special."

The restaurant's generosity extends beyond the free meals. Samir Leon also receives donations to give to the Dearborn Goodfellows organization, which helps provide gifts to more than 1,000 Dearborn children during the holiday season.

"And it just melts your heart knowing that you can give back and help them out," said Sylvio Davis of Dearborn Goodfellows.

Local Dearborn police officers also stopped by to show their appreciation for the community effort.

For Samir Leon, the annual tradition represents his gratitude for the opportunities America has provided him.

"I'm just so thankful that God gave me the opportunity to come to this country and help all of these people," Samir Leon said.

After 34 years of serving free Thanksgiving meals, Samir Leon shows no signs of slowing down. The restaurant continues to embody its family-first philosophy while giving back to the Dearborn community that has supported it for more than three decades.

