Les Misérables coming to Fisher Theatre this winter; tickets on sale Aug. 12

(WXYZ) — Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Les Misérables is coming to Detroit this winter with performances at The Fisher Theatre.

The musical will take place Dec. 20, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023 with tickets going on sale Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

They are available on Ticketmaster, the Broadway in Detroit ticket office or by phone at 800-982-2787.

“The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you," Mackintosh said of the show.

Performance times for LES MISÉRABLES appearing December 20, 2022- January 8, 2023 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 24, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m.

No show on Christmas Day

Monday, December 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 6:30 p.m.