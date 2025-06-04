FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Healing continues for the Cipriano family in Farmington Hills. It's been 13 years since a baseball bat attack killed father Robert Cipriano and left his wife, Rose, and son Salvatore with critical injuries.

Watch Simon's full piece in the video player below:

'We can’t give up.' Healing continues for family after 2012 baseball bat attack

The couple’s adopted son, Tucker, and friend Mitchell Young were convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

I sat down with Rose recently to talk about the upcoming annual 5K that's been a source of support for more than a decade.

"Lot of kindness, lot of thoughtfulness. Consideration. Facebook also, and I'm shocked at how much this has continued," Rose said.

From her back porch, Rose Cipriano is opening up about the long journey her family has taken and the tremendous support they’ve received from the community.

"It helps with money spent for caregivers to help my son Salvatore for his daily needs," Rose said.

“We do a lot of holistic treatments. A lot of doctors we see are in Canada, Plymouth, those are all by cash. Not insurance covered," she said.

Rose said he is on a feeding tube and needs medicine and supplements daily.

Salvatore, an amazing son to Rose, has steadily worked to become more independent after injuries that impacted everything from walking to speech.

He now works daily at improving a variety of skills.

“He had four surgeries in 6 weeks. Just last fall, four brain surgeries. We were in the hospital a lot. Then, two different rehabs after that. Again, overnight, being somewhere to help him get back to where he was. He’s been through a lot," she said.

“You just keep going. Keep pushing and being proactive," Rose added.

Rose also talked about her recovery process since the tragedy.

“2012, I went through rehab, and I was in a coma, same as my son. So, Salvatore’s needs are greater now with all the surgeries.”

Emotional support and the value of staying positive cannot be overstated. Recently, Sal and other family members traveled to Indiana for his sister Isabella’s college graduation.

Support for the family also continues with the Cipriano Classic 5K run/walk. The event is once again taking place this year on Friday, June 6 at the Farmington YMCA at 12 Mile and Farmington Road.

It begins at 7 p.m. and each year, it raises money needed for medical bills.

“Getting the word out, and getting the run going again, every year is huge. It’s a lot of work. There’s also the people that join in," said Rose.

She added, "There’s days that are very hard. So, it gives us more courage.”

Sal's caregiver, Jennifer Beier, also talked to us about her time spent working with Sal on his recovery and how he now uses his phone to help communicate.

Jennifer says she loves his sense of humor and likes to be that social part of his day-to-day.

“His biggest thing now is working on getting off the feeding tube and being able to swallow again," she says.

Rose says the family continues to recover and fight for the future.

“We can’t give up, I can’t give up. Salvatore can’t give up ... we don’t know what the next day shows or brings in. It’s part of the recovery of brain surgery. You don’t know. He’s still going through recovery from 2012," she said.

