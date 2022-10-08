License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi.

Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code.

The state says the list includes failing to meet filing deadlines for titles and failing to maintain odometer records.

The Novi Carvana is also accused of violating the terms of a probation agreement over previous issues 127 times.

Carvana sent 7 Action News the following a statement: