'Life is happiness.' Metro Detroit woman celebrates 109th birthday

(WXYZ) — Good things are happening this week for Rachel Fox, who turned 109 years old on Tuesday!

Our cameras were there for her birthday party at Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield.

Rachel was born in 1915 and has lived through the polio epidemic, the Spanish flu, and she even beat COVID-19 at the age of 104.

Friends and family say she always has a smile on her face.

"It's wonderful. I think it's wonderful to have all of my good friends here. What more could you want out of life? Life is happiness, not sadness," she said.

Rachel stays busy at her senior community center with a full slate of activities, including dancing.