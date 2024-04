ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Life Time fitness in Oakland County is looking to add alcohol to their list of offerings.

The Rochester Hills City Council approved the request to pursue a liquor license 5-1 Friday night for the location on W. Avon Road and S. Rochester Road.

The gym would need to apply for a license with the state. If the state grants the license, the Life Time would be able to serve beer, wine and other drinks in certain areas of the facility.